Gregerson (shoulder, elbow, knee) allowed an unearned run on two hits over a scoreless eighth inning in Triple-A Memphis' win over Iowa on Tuesday. He also recorded a strikeout.

Despite allowing the two hits, Gregerson only threw nine pitches during his frame, eight of which found the strike zone. The right-hander has now logged a pair of rehab innings over his two appearances without setbacks, but manager Mike Matheny does not have a firm timetable in mind for Gregerson's return at this time, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.