Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Logs second rehab appearance
Gregerson (shoulder, elbow, knee) allowed an unearned run on two hits over a scoreless eighth inning in Triple-A Memphis' win over Iowa on Tuesday. He also recorded a strikeout.
Despite allowing the two hits, Gregerson only threw nine pitches during his frame, eight of which found the strike zone. The right-hander has now logged a pair of rehab innings over his two appearances without setbacks, but manager Mike Matheny does not have a firm timetable in mind for Gregerson's return at this time, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Works scoreless inning in rehab outing•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Throws off mound Monday•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Bullpen session on tap•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Throwing program on tap•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Undergoes meniscus surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...