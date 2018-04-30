Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Allows four runs in Sunday's loss
Weaver (2-2) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings in Sunday's loss to the Pirates.
Weaver was able to maneuver through the first five innings without allowing a run before getting himself into trouble in the sixth. Weaver allowed back-to-back singles and a walk to load the bases before Elias Diaz slapped two-run single into right field. Jordan Hicks came on in relief but allowed two more Pirates to cross home plate, bringing Weaver's earned run total to four. The 24-year-old has now allowed 14 runs in his past three starts and currently sports a disappointing 5.17 ERA. He'll look to get back on track Saturday against the Cubs.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Walks six Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Start moved to Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Allows six earned runs Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Set for Thursday start•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Cardinals-Cubs postponed Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Start moved to Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...