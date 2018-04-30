Weaver (2-2) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings in Sunday's loss to the Pirates.

Weaver was able to maneuver through the first five innings without allowing a run before getting himself into trouble in the sixth. Weaver allowed back-to-back singles and a walk to load the bases before Elias Diaz slapped two-run single into right field. Jordan Hicks came on in relief but allowed two more Pirates to cross home plate, bringing Weaver's earned run total to four. The 24-year-old has now allowed 14 runs in his past three starts and currently sports a disappointing 5.17 ERA. He'll look to get back on track Saturday against the Cubs.