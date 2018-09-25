Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Leaves yard in loss

Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Brewers on Monday.

Ozuna gave the Cardinals a temporary 4-3 lead via his 414-foot shot to center with Paul DeJong aboard in the sixth. The slugging outfielder has now gone deep on seven occasions in September, easily his best figure in a full month this season. Ozuna's struggles with the long ball earlier in 2018 appeared to have primarily been a function of his shoulder impingement, as the aforementioned power surge has come subsequent to a stint on the disabled list to address the issue.