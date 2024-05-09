Ozuna went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox.

Ozuna jumped on a hanging four-seamer from Nick Pivetta in the bottom of the first and launched it into the stands in right field for a three-run shot to put Atlanta on the board. The veteran slugger followed up with another long ball in the third, this time a solo shot on the first pitch he saw, giving him a league-leading 12 home runs on the season. Ozuna also leads the major leagues in RBI with 38 and has now driven in at least one run in three straight games.