Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Ozuna was the only Atlanta player with multiple hits as well as the only one with an extra-base hit in Sunday's loss. He took James Paxton deep to right center in the seventh for his first long ball since April 21. He's now back tied atop the leaderboard with 10 home runs on the year and leads all of baseball with 33 RBI. Ozuna is slashing .306/.382/.603 with 16 extra-base hits, 21 runs and a 15:27 BB:K in 136 plate appearances.