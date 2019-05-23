Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Productive in doubleheader

Ozuna went 3-for-8 with two doubles, a home run, five RBI, a walk and two runs in a doubleheader against the Royals on Wednesday.

Ozuna was the most productive Cardinal over the two games combined, with the veteran outfielder driving in the team's only two runs during a blowout loss in the matinee. Ozuna's round tripper in the nightcap was his 14th of the season, and he's hit safely in four straight contests. Moreover, despite his career-low .239 average at present, the 28-year-old's ability to deliver with men on base has led to him sharing the major-league lead in RBI (45) with the Pirates' Josh Bell.