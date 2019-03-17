Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Dealing with tight back

Manager Mike Shildt said Carpenter was scratched from Sunday's spring game due to back tightness, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

Shildt didn't seem too worried about the issue, and the expectation is that Carpenter will only miss a couple of days before hopefully returning to the lineup. That said, his status will be worth monitoring over the next week with the start of the season drawing closer.

