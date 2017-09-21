Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Homers in win over Reds
Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Wednesday's win over Cincinnati.
The veteran is turning in an interesting September with an impressive .931 OPS despite going just 7-for-36 at the dish. Considering he's playing through a nagging shoulder ailment, his .500 slugging percentage for the month is especially impressive. Still, he's probably best viewed as a boom-or-bust option over the final weeks of the campaign, and there is always a chance Carpenter is shut down ic the Cardinals get mathematically eliminated from the postseason.
