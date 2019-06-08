Cardinals' Merandy Gonzalez: Designated for assignment
Gonzalez was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Saturday.
Gonzalez failed to impress after joining the Cardinals on a waiver claim in late March, posting a 6.75 ERA, 2.17 WHIP and 21:19 K:BB in 24 innings for Double-A Springfield. The 23-year-old right-hander will be exposed to waivers once again.
