Gonzalez was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Saturday.

Gonzalez failed to impress after joining the Cardinals on a waiver claim in late March, posting a 6.75 ERA, 2.17 WHIP and 21:19 K:BB in 24 innings for Double-A Springfield. The 23-year-old right-hander will be exposed to waivers once again.

