Cardinals' Merandy Gonzalez: Outrighted off 40-man roster
Gonzalez, who cleared waivers and was outrighted off the 40-man roster Monday, will remain with Double-A Springfield, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez was designated for assignment Saturday, and he'll now head back to a Springfield club for which he'd generated a 6.75 ERA and 2.17 WHIP across 24.0 innings across 21 appearances.
