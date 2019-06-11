Gonzalez, who cleared waivers and was outrighted off the 40-man roster Monday, will remain with Double-A Springfield, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez was designated for assignment Saturday, and he'll now head back to a Springfield club for which he'd generated a 6.75 ERA and 2.17 WHIP across 24.0 innings across 21 appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories