Gonzalez was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Saturday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez made one start and seven relief appearances for the Marlins but failed to impress, recording a 5.73 ERA in 22 innings. He avoided walks fairly well, walking just 7.8 percent of opposing hitters, but he only managed an 18.5 percent strikeout rate. He could see some innings in San Francisco this season but is unlikely to play a significant role.