Gonzalez was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals and then optioned to Double-A Springfield.

The Cardinals presumably want to try to continue developing Gonzalez as a starting pitcher at Double-A. He had been used primarily as a reliever by the Marlins last year, but had been a starter prior to that, although his strikeout rate has been awful above Low-A. Brett Cecil was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.