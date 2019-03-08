Giants' Merandy Gonzalez: Optioned to Triple-A
Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday.
Gonzalez had spent the first part of camp with the big-league club but wasn't considered likely to make the Opening Day roster. The 23-year-old struggled to a 5.73 ERA in a 22-inning debut for the Marlins last season.
