Giants' Merandy Gonzalez: Removed from 40-man
Gonzalez was designated for assignment by the Giants on Monday.
Gonzalez was dropped from the team's 40-man roster in order to free up a spot for Tom Murphy, who was claimed off waivers. The young right-hander made his big-league debut in 2018, struggling to a 5.73 ERA and 1.77 WHIP through 22 innings.
