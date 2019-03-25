Gonzalez was designated for assignment by the Giants on Monday.

Gonzalez was dropped from the team's 40-man roster in order to free up a spot for Tom Murphy, who was claimed off waivers. The young right-hander made his big-league debut in 2018, struggling to a 5.73 ERA and 1.77 WHIP through 22 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...