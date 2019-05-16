Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Trouble finding plate in Atlanta

Wacha (3-1) took the loss Wednesday, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks over five innings while striking out four in a 4-0 loss to Atlanta.

The right-hander threw only 51 of 90 pitches for strikes and generated only five swinging strikes, but Wacha was able to escape without too much damage. He'll take a 4.93 ERA and 39:26 K:BB through 42 innings into his next start Tuesday, at home against the Royals.