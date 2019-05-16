Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Trouble finding plate in Atlanta
Wacha (3-1) took the loss Wednesday, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks over five innings while striking out four in a 4-0 loss to Atlanta.
The right-hander threw only 51 of 90 pitches for strikes and generated only five swinging strikes, but Wacha was able to escape without too much damage. He'll take a 4.93 ERA and 39:26 K:BB through 42 innings into his next start Tuesday, at home against the Royals.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Earns win despite rough outing•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Strikes out four in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Downs Nats in return•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Ready to go after IL stint•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Officially named Monday's starter•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Successful bullpen Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...