The Cardinals placed Robertson on the 15-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to May 23, due to right elbow inflammation, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Robertson was promoted to the big club April 21 after registering a 2.84 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 6.1 innings with Triple-A Memphis. He's appeared in eight games for the Cardinals this season and has a 4.38 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB over 12.1 innings out of the bullpen. With Robertson on the shelf, St. Louis recalled right-hander Andre Pallante from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.