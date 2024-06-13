Robertson (elbow) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Friday at Double-A Springfield, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

If all goes well in the live session, Robertson could stick around with Springfield and begin a rehab assignment in the coming days. Robertson turned in a 4.38 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 12.1 innings across his eight relief appearances for the Cardinals before landing on the 15-day injured list May 26 due to right elbow inflammation.