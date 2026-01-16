The Dodgers signed Robertson to a minor-league contract Friday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Robertson was drafted by the Dodgers and reached the majors with them in 2023 before bouncing around to a few different organizations since then. The 27-year-old spent all of 2025 at the Triple-A level between the Astros and Royals affiliates, holding a 4.30 ERA and 52:30 K:BB over 52.1 frames. Robertson is likely ticketed for the bullpen at Triple-A Oklahoma City to begin the 2026 campaign.