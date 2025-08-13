Robertson signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Tuesday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Robertson was released by Houston earlier Tuesday, and it didn't take long for him to find a new gig. The 27-year-old righty has spent all season in the minors, turning in a 4.25 ERA and 1.42 WHIP through 36 Triple-A innings. He'll fill in as organizational depth for Triple-A Omaha but could reach the big leagues if his performance improves after leaving the hitter-friendly PCL.