Arenado went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a triple, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 12-5 win over the Pirates.

The 30-year-old hasn't gone yard since April 17, a stretch of 13 games, but Arenado is still providing some thump with six extra-base hits (five doubles and a triple) over his last five contests. On the season, he's slashing a solid .274/.330/.491 with four homers and 18 RBI through 27 games.