Arenado went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer in Friday's win over Arizona.

Arenado started the Cardinals' big day with a three-run jack in the first inning. He snapped an uncharacteristic 39-game homeless drought dating back to last season. The veteran third baseman boosted his season slash line to .276/.295/.379 with four extra-base hits and eight RBI through 61 plate appearances.