The Cardinals placed Arenado on the 10-day injured list Friday with lower back spasms.

This will wind up being a season-ending injury for the 32-year-old third baseman, who finishes with a .266/.315/.459 batting line, 26 home runs, 26 doubles and 93 RBI in 144 games. Jose Fermin, Juniel Querecuto and Irving Lopez can share starts at the hot corner over the Cardinals' final nine games.