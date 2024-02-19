Arenado (back) is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Arenado's involvement in the Cardinals' first full-squad workout of spring training implies that he reported to camp with no restrictions after he closed the 2023 season on the 10-day injured list due to lower-back spasms. In an effort to improve his flexibility and avoid further back problems during the upcoming campaign, Arenado took up pilates and shed a few pounds in the offseason. The 32-year-old still boasts an elite glove at third base, but he showed his some slight signs of decline in 2023, with his .774 OPS representing a 117-point decline from 2022. Arenado's batted-ball data also mirrored the dropoff in most of the counting categories, with his barrel rate, hard-hit percentage and average exit velocity all ranking in the bottom 40 percent of hitters in the league.