Arenado (back) is down 4-to-5 pounds entering 2024, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Arenado has also taken up Pilates to be more flexible. The 32-year-old third baseman is still expected to be the Cardinals' starter at the hot corner in 2024, so getting a little more fitness can only help to keep him on the field. He had a challenging 2023 as did many Cardinals, slashing .266/.315/.459 with 26 home runs, 93 RBI, 71 runs scored, 26 doubles and three stolen bases over 144 contests. It was the first time he finished with an OPS under .800 in a full season since his rookie year.