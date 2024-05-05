Arenado went 3-for-3 with two walks and a three-run home run in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the White Sox.

The veteran third baseman took Erick Fedde deep in the fifth inning to give the Cardinals a 5-3 lead, but it didn't hold up. Arenado has recorded multiple hits in three of the last five games, and the surge has boosted his slash line on the season to .296/.362/.408 with two homers, 14 runs and 19 RBI through 33 contests.