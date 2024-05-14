Arenado went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 10-5 victory versus the Angels.

The Cardinals were shut out over six innings before Arenado ignited an eight-run seventh with an inning-opening solo shot to left field. The long ball was just his third of the season and marked only his second extra-base hit over his past seven games. Aside from the lack of power, Arenado hasn't been far off his usual level of production, slashing .268/.327/.386 with 21 RBI and 15 runs through 40 games.