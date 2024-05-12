Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Arenado will be out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Milwaukee, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Arenado isn't dealing with an injury, as Marmol characterized the third baseman's absence from the lineup as an off day. The 33-year-old had started each of the Cardinals' first 39 games of the season and is maintaining a .703 OPS, the lowest mark of his career. He didn't appear to be turning a corner at the plate over the first three games of the series in Milwaukee, as he went just 1-for-12 with three strikeouts.