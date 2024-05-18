Arenado went 3-for-5 with one RBI in Friday's 10-6 win over the Red Sox.

Arenado had gone 5-for-38 with no multi-hit efforts and a 1:10 BB:K over his previous nine contests. The third baseman hasn't stumbled as much as some of his teammates, but he's still in the midst of a down year, especially from a power standpoint. He's slashing .268/.323/.375 with three home runs, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored and nine doubles over 43 games on the year. Arenado hasn't hit fewer than 20 homers in a full-length campaign since 2014, and he's never slugged lower than .405 over a full year in his career, but he's got a lot of work to do to get back to those levels in 2024.