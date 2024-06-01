Arenado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Phillies.

Arenado has homered in each of his last two games. The third baseman's power numbers are still way down -- he's at five homers and a .379 slugging percentage through 53 contests -- but this could be a sign of him heating up. On the year, he's batting .257 with 26 RBI, 22 runs scored, 10 doubles and no stolen bases over 226 plate appearances.