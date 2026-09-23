Arenado went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Rockies.

Arenado finished the Diamondbacks scoring with a solo homer in the seventh inning. It was the second home run in as many games and 28th of the season for the third basemen, who also extended a hit streak to eight contests. He's helped carry Arizona during its playoff chase in September, going 21-for-51 (.412) with three doubles, seven home runs, 14 RBI and 10 runs scored over his last 14 contests.