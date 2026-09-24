Arenado went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and an additional RBI in Thursday's 12-8 win over the Rockies.

Arenado extended Arizona's lead to 6-0 with his two-run shot in the first inning, his 29th homer of the year, the most he's hit in a season since 2022. The veteran third baseman has been on fire down the stretch -- Arenado's now gone 22-for-49 (.449) with seven homers in his last 13 games. He's boosted his slash line to .254/.326/.469 across 586 plate appearances this year with 83 RBI and 77 runs scored.