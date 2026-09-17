Arenado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Marlins.

Arenado was pulled from Tuesday's game due to a thumb injury, but he was able to start and play a full game at third base Wednesday. He contributed a solo shot in the eighth inning to get Arizona back within a run, though the comeback effort fell short. Arenado is batting .243 with a .770 OPS, 26 homers, 74 RBI, 71 runs scored, 23 doubles, one triple and four stolen bases over 143 contests. The thumb issue originally cropped up in late August, so it may be a matter of pain management for Arenado for the rest of the campaign.