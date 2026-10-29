Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said recently that the team will consider using Arenado some at first base next season, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Arenado is still expected to see the lion's share of his playing time in 2027 at third base, but putting him at first base on occasion will reduce some wear and tear and also provide additional avenues to playing time for others. Hazen said he's spoken to Arenado, who is not only on board with the possibility but brought up potentially getting some reps in at first base in winter ball. Arenado had a nice bounce-back season in his first year with the Diamondbacks, slashing .255/.331/.475 with 30 home runs and 86 RBI.