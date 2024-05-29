Arenado went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Reds.

Arenado went 11 games without a homer prior to Tuesday. In that span, he hit a paltry .222 (10-for-45). The third baseman took Andrew Abbott deep in the fourth inning to give the Cardinals all the offense they needed in the win. Arenado is still having a rough year overall with four homers, 25 RBI, 21 runs scored, 10 doubles and a .257/.311/.366 slash line over 52 contests. While the Cardinals' offense has struggled at times, Arenado has not been able to lead by example as much as he has in previous years.