Arenado went 2-for-4 with two doubles and there RBI in Friday's win over the White Sox.

Arenado gave St. Louis an early lead with a two-run double in the first inning before adding another RBI double in the fifth. Over his previous 13 games, he posted a disappointing .614 OPS with just one multi-hit performance. Friday's game was the first time he drove in multiple runs since April 20. Arenado is slashing .279/.338/.369 with nine extra-base hits and 16 RBI through 32 games.