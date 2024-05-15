Gorman isn't in the Cardinals' lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Gorman will get a day to clear his head after striking out four times during Tuesday's win over the Halos. Brendan Donovan will fill in at the keystone Wednesday while Alec Burleson, Mike Siani and Lars Nootbaar start across the outfield.
