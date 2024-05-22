Gorman is not in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus the Orioles, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The lefty-hitting Gorman will take a seat for Wednesday's contest, as the Orioles are starting southpaw John Means. Gorman was excellent for the Cardinals in Tuesday's contest, which spilled into Wednesday after being suspended due to inclement weather. He went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run, an RBI double and a walk in the contest. The second baseman is now slashing .207/.303/.421 with eight homers, 21 RBI, 18 runs scored, seven doubles and a stolen base over 165 plate appearances this season.