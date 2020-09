DeJong went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and a stolen base in Monday's 7-5 win over the Reds.

His fourth-inning blast with the bases loaded chased Anthony DeSclafani from the game and proved to be the decisive hit in the game after the Cards' bullpen made things interesting. DeJong has two homers and 12 RBI through 14 games, but it's his .321 batting average that's wildly exceeding expectations.