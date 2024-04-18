DeJong went 5-for-6 with a walk, a double and a two-run homer across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Royals.

The veteran shortstop provided Chicago's only runs in Game 1 with a two-run home run during the second inning, and he collected two more singles in the nightcap. DeJong entered the day with a .618 OPS through 13 games this season, but the five-hit barrage raised his season slash line to .275/.293/.600.