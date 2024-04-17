DeJong will start at shortstop and bat sixth in the opening game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Royals.

DeJong will stick in the lineup for the fourth time in five games and may have at least temporarily wrested the primary shortstop gig back from Braden Shewmake. The 30-year-old hasn't built up much job security, however, as he enters Wednesday's doubleheader with a .176/.176/.441 slash line and a 44.1 percent strikeout rate over his 34 plate appearances on the season.