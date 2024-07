DeJong went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Guardians.

DeJong took Ben Lively yard in the sixth inning, bringing Gavin Sheets around to score. DeJong is up to 16 home runs on the year and owns a .219 ISO, his best tally since 2017. The veteran shortstop is 9-for-35 (.257) with a pair of homers, six RBI and five runs scored over his last nine games.