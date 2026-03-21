Yankees' Paul DeJong: Moved to minors camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees reassigned DeJong to minor-league camp Saturday.
Although he won't be part of the Yankees' Opening Day roster, DeJong has previously said that he doesn't plan to opt out of his contract. He'll begin the season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after putting up a .732 OPS in the Grapefruit League and work as organizational infield depth.
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