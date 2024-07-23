DeJong went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday against the Rangers.

DeJong managed his second homer of the month and 17th of the season Monday. However, he has slumped significantly in July, hitting .163 with a 31.5 percent strikeout rate across 15 games. DeJong also has the potential to slip into a part-time role due to the promotion of Brooks Baldwin, though he has still managed to start three of the last four games in a split between shortstop and third base.