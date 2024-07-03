DeJong is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
The 30-year-old will get the night off Wednesday after making 11 consecutive starts at shortstop. Nicky Lopez will fill in for DeJong at short while Danny Mendick plays second base. DeJong owns a .731 OPS with 15 home runs across 290 plate appearances.
