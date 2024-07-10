DeJong will start at third base and bat seventh in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Twins.

DeJong played plenty of third base in the minors, but he'll be making his first start at the hot corner at the major-league level. Meanwhile, Nicky Lopez is at shortstop and Lenyn Sosa is at second base. Seemingly, the shakeup is tied to Yoan Moncada (adductor) beginning a rehab assignment this week, as Sosa could see more reps at second base once Moncada returns from the 60-day injured list.