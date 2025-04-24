Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Thursday that DeJong will undergo surgery to repair his fractured nose, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
DeJong also visited an eye specialist Thursday and was cleared of any issues there. The veteran infielder went on the 10-day injured list last week after a Mitch Keller pitch struck him in the face and broke his nose. It appears DeJong has avoided any additional injuries, but there's no timetable for his return.
