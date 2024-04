DeJong (arm) will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Twins.

DeJong went unused in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Phillies after being hit in the left arm by a pitch a day earlier, but his absence for the series finale in Philadelphia might have been precautionary more than anything. He'll take back his usual spot at shortstop Monday while Nicky Lopez shifts over to second base.