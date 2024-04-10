Share Video

DeJong is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

On the bench for the third time in four games, DeJong seems to have fallen into a part-time or backup role in the wake of his slow start to the season. Through 24 plate appearances, DeJong is slashing .167/.167/.458 with 13 strikeouts. Braden Shewmake will get another turn in the middle infield while DeJong is out of the lineup.

