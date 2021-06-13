Dejong went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Cubs.

Dejong took Kyle Hendricks deep to lead off the third inning Saturday. The shortstop provided some power in his second game back after missing an entire month with a rib injury. This season has been a big struggle for him, slashing .176/.275/.382 in 149 plate appearances. The 27-year-old has eight homers, 18 RBI and 19 runs with a pair of steals in 37 games.