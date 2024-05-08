DeJong went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Rays.

The veteran shortstop snapped a 16-game homer drought with his seventh-inning shot off Zach Eflin, but it was all the offense the White Sox could muster. DeJong had a brutal start to the season but has begun to provide some consistent production over the last could weeks, batting .263 (10-for-38) over his last 11 contests with three doubles, four RBI and six runs, but his 1:13 BB:K over that stretch highlights how quickly even that moderate level of success could evaporate. On the season, DeJong is slashing .228/.276/.435 with four homers and eight RBI.